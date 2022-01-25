Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Cut to $265.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price target on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.39.

Bill.com stock opened at $166.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $109.64 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.38.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $2,155,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $227,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 448,615 shares of company stock valued at $131,367,083. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $7,475,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

