BinaryX (BNX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.55 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for $21.53 or 0.00058469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $43.55 million and approximately $37.76 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008253 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008063 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.10 or 0.00350629 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.