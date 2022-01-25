Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $567.95

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $567.95 and last traded at $567.95, with a volume of 94 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $567.95.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $718.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $731.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The firm had revenue of $747.05 million for the quarter.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.