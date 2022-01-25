Bio-Techne (TECH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bio-Techne to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $381.89 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $311.03 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.20, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $459.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TECH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.00.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,528. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bio-Techne stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,097 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Bio-Techne worth $36,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

