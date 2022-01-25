Biocapital L.P. Samsara Acquires 23,000 Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Stock

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 23,000 shares of Graphite Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Biocapital L.P. Samsara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 100,000 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $899,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 54,565 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $504,180.60.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 22,329 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $227,532.51.

On Monday, November 22nd, Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 201,685 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $2,047,102.75.

GRPH traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $8.97. 12,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,570. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $34.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Equities analysts predict that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,374,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,611,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,921,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $49,556,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $38,863,000. 60.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

