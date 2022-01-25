Biogen Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $19.15 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Biogen in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $19.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $19.25. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Biogen from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.75.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $224.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.33. Biogen has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $468.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 96.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

