Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.15 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will announce ($2.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.18) and the lowest is ($2.78). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($3.62) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($12.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.84) to ($11.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($6.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.51) to ($3.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.27) EPS. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHVN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.55.

Shares of BHVN traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.34. 1,043,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,929. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.55. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $62.57 and a one year high of $151.51.

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $237,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $3,589,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,904,399 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

