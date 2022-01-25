BioNTech (BNTX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/19/2022 – BioNTech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $366.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – BioNTech had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $294.00 to $284.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – BioNTech was given a new $299.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/11/2022 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

1/5/2022 – BioNTech was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/4/2022 – BioNTech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $366.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2021 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/21/2021 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $360.00 to $366.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – BioNTech is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $225.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/8/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/8/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $230.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/6/2021 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $341.00 to $349.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $150.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $90.29 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of -1.38.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BioNTech by 4.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

