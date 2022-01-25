BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading 4.7% Higher

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $166.48 and last traded at $158.13. 27,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,285,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.98.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.27.

Get BioNTech alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of -1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.