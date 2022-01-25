BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading 4.7% Higher

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $166.48 and last traded at $158.13. 27,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,285,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.98.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.27.
The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of -1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.