BioPassport Token (BIOT) Price Hits $0.0337

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0337 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 62% lower against the U.S. dollar. BioPassport Token has a total market cap of $59.10 million and $21.97 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BioPassport Token Profile

BioPassport Token is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

