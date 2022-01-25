Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Trading Down 7.9%

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) shares dropped 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 3,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 119,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

BVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bioventus from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bioventus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a market cap of $976.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.48 million. Bioventus had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 3.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bioventus by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 293,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bioventus by 141.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after buying an additional 303,495 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Bioventus by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Bioventus in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,037,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bioventus by 1,680.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 362,855 shares in the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

