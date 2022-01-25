Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS)’s stock price dropped 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 51,632 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 690,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

BRDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bird Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bird Global in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bird Global Inc will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

