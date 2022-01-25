Bistroo Price Hits $0.0506 on Major Exchanges (BIST)

Bistroo (CURRENCY:BIST) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Bistroo coin can currently be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bistroo has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $2,429.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bistroo has traded down 23.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00050710 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,487.78 or 0.06654190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00055791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,360.13 or 0.99928976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049331 BTC.

Bistroo Coin Profile

Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO

Buying and Selling Bistroo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bistroo directly using U.S. dollars.

