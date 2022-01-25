BitBall Price Hits $0.0032 on Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $14,110.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00098557 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,338.56 or 1.00221076 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00021781 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00031596 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.38 or 0.00435858 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

