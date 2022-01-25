BitBall Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. BitBall has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $14,110.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00098557 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,338.56 or 1.00221076 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00021781 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00031596 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.38 or 0.00435858 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

