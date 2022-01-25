Bitblocks Price Tops $0.0007 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. Bitblocks has a market cap of $191,951.54 and approximately $40.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00097118 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,232.13 or 0.99983425 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00021690 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00029360 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.98 or 0.00432308 BTC.

About Bitblocks

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

