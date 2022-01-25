Bitcloud Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $98,257.50 and $714.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00096554 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,616.95 or 1.00119726 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.04 or 0.00243447 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016334 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.14 or 0.00342176 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00147648 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006301 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001572 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,380,021 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

