bitCNY (BITCNY) Trading 0% Higher This Week

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.51 million and $464,517.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00050197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,486.40 or 0.06593709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00054086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,719.01 or 1.00027367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049300 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

