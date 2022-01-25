BitCoal (COAL) Market Capitalization Achieves $11,628.08

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $11,628.08 and approximately $3.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.13 or 0.00393138 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000129 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

