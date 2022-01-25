Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Cap Reaches $5.56 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $293.20 or 0.00784230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and $4.90 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,386.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00242122 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00022659 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000090 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,965,075 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.