Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Achieves Market Cap of $382,339.32

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $382,339.32 and approximately $3,621.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00011516 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.50 or 0.00295722 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000091 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000410 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.