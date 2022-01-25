Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $28.85 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $505.27 million and approximately $28.65 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $28.85 or 0.00077435 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.51 or 0.00250995 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00095399 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001928 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000228 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

