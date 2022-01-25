Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $505.27 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $28.85 or 0.00077435 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $505.27 million and approximately $28.65 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.51 or 0.00250995 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00095399 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001928 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000228 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

