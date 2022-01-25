Bitcoin Private Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,348.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $4.67 million and $1,348.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002650 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00243656 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00077875 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00094791 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001933 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000226 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

