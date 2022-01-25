BitcoinZ Price Tops $0.0006 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 38.2% against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $6.48 million and approximately $461,249.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.65 or 0.00250180 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00078169 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00095134 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,795,346,137 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

