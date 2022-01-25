BitCore (BTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.09 Million

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $223,110.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,033.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,473.97 or 0.06680410 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.26 or 0.00292321 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.88 or 0.00788169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009393 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00064498 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008202 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.50 or 0.00390188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00244199 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

