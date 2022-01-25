BitSend (BSD) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. BitSend has a market cap of $53,845.71 and $1.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitSend has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.19 or 0.00244292 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015914 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006496 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002235 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00009382 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,056,434 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.