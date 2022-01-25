BitTorrent (BTT) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.36 Billion

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and approximately $4.13 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.08 or 0.00176759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008009 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005942 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004241 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000856 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002100 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003758 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

