BitWhite Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $82,398.91 and approximately $41,903.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitWhite has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BitWhite

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

