Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Trading Up 7.7% on Insider Buying Activity

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI)’s stock price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 222,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 559,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Specifically, insider RAB Capital Holdings Limited bought 359,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$46,167.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,424,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$183,126.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Black Iron (TSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Iron Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Iron Company Profile (TSE:BKI)

Black Iron Inc operates as an iron ore exploration and development company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project, which covers an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

