Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of Black Knight worth $14,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth $693,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Black Knight by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Black Knight by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,206,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,836,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI opened at $74.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $87.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.40.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.