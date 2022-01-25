BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Bought by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BL. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 52.9% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 87,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 30,190 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 41,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth $22,931,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 51,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 2.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.89.

NASDAQ BL traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.19. 4,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.10 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.87.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $210,435.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,885 shares of company stock worth $16,165,388 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

