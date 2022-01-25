BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Rating Lowered to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) was downgraded by research analysts at KeyCorp to a “sector weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.89.

BlackLine stock opened at $88.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.15 and its 200 day moving average is $112.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $82.10 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 0.80.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $4,835,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 9,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,897.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,885 shares of company stock worth $16,165,388. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 52.9% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 87,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 17.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 41,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,931,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 17.0% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 51,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 2.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

