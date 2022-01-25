BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,151,880 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,568,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 18.71% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $318,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,248,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,079,000 after acquiring an additional 576,873 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 85.6% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,713,000 after acquiring an additional 521,436 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,532,000. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 29.9% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 799,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 184,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,729,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

