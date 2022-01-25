BlackRock Inc. Acquires 116,071 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,755,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.03% of TechTarget worth $309,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TechTarget by 6.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TechTarget by 820.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in TechTarget during the third quarter valued at $10,582,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in TechTarget by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 8.6% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 233,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after buying an additional 18,545 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

TTGT opened at $82.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $1,623,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 33,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,398,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,026 shares of company stock worth $10,341,798. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

