BlackRock Inc. Acquires 30,244 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,559,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.35% of AeroVironment worth $307,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,190,000 after purchasing an additional 537,489 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in AeroVironment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in AeroVironment by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2,917.54 and a beta of 0.31. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day moving average of $85.43.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.