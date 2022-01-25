BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,878 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $328,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $216,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $95.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $224.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.89.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

