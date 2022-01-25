BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,854,780 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.03% of Oak Street Health worth $310,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the second quarter valued at $237,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $312,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,713 shares of company stock valued at $10,159,003 over the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.75. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSH. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

