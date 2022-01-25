BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,488,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.86% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $309,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 23.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.97%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.