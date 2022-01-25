BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,173,636 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,003,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.06% of Amyris worth $329,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMRS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827,670 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,300,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,541 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 945.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,392 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,981,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Amyris alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.51. Amyris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMRS shares. Cowen started coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

In related news, Director James F. Mccann acquired 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.