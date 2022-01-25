BlackRock Inc. Buys 46,857 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,786,816 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,857 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.41% of Bank of Hawaii worth $311,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter valued at $222,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $75.68 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.61%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $223,090.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

