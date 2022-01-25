BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,595,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.22% of Sleep Number worth $336,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $68.18 and a 52-week high of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.39.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNBR. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

In other Sleep Number news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

