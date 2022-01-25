BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.06% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $311,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 107.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RARE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.98.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $67.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.38 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.24.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

