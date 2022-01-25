BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,737,252 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 148,008 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.46% of Ormat Technologies worth $315,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $75.55 on Tuesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

In other Ormat Technologies news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $183,668.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $536,575 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

