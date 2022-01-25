BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,935,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 766,637 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.33% of Sabre worth $318,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sabre by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,124,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Sabre by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth $76,348,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sabre by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 670,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sabre by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 597,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 95,878 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.08. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $441.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

