BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,078,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.29% of Viasat worth $334,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

In other news, Director Robert W. Johnson acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $66,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,384,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Viasat stock opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $68.76.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.25 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Viasat Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.