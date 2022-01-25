BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,621,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.37% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $316,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $97,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 162.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.38. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.56 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WWE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.55.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

