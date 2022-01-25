BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,089,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.37% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $327,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,152,000 after buying an additional 97,482 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,793,000 after purchasing an additional 700,109 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 981,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,683,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 885,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,024,000 after purchasing an additional 41,111 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,836,000 after purchasing an additional 45,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM opened at $83.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.12. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

