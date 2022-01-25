BlackRock Inc. Has $308.04 Million Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,068,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,501 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.10% of Amdocs worth $308,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 3.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 63,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $75.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

