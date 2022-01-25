BlackRock Inc. Has $314.34 Million Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,466,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.70% of Terex worth $314,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Terex by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $1,439,321.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $147,782.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,116. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Shares of TEX opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.65. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. Terex’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

